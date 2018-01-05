Neo-Nazis attacked her friend. This ex-NSA hacker found a way to expose them online, she says

Emily Crose wanted to attend the protest against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, but she couldn’t make it.
A friend of hers was at the demonstration in August, though — and when the gatherings turned violent, Crose’s friend was attacked and injured by neo-Nazis, according to Motherboard.
Shocked by the violence that left a woman dead and several others injured, and inspired by her friend’s courage, the former National Security Agency analyst and ex-Reddit moderator has decided to hunt down hateful ideologies on the internet, the publication reported.
Crose started a project called “Nemesis.” It uses artificial intelligence to find white nationalists by scanning the pictures and videos they post online and identifying symbols they use, such as neo-Confederate flags and Pepe the frog memes, Business Insider reported.
With this technology, Crose aims to not just educate people online about hateful ideologies, but also push social media platforms to “start thinking how they can enforce some decency on their own platforms, a certain level of decorum,” she told Motherboard.
“Right now Nemesis is just an experimental project to prove it can be done,” Crose told McClatchy. “I don't currently have the kind of power on Twitter to integrate it the way this technology already should be.”
She acknowledged on Twitter that the technology wouldn’t be effective without the proper context, which can only come from humans. According to Motherboard, Nemesis needs a human to curate pictures of the symbols and make sure the symbols are being used in a white supremacist context.
On Twitter, she also explained why her tool isn’t undermining free speech.
“This isn't a matter of ‘free speech,’ ” she wrote on Thursday. “We have to analyze the movement itself, and decide to accept or reject the concepts they uphold.”
We have to analyze the movement itself, and decide to accept or reject the concepts they uphold.
Twitter has no responsibility to preserve any concept of free speech. The 1st amendment doesn't apply to proprietary platforms.
Crose told Motherboard that social media doesn’t bear the responsibility of ensuring everyone has an “equal voice.”
“Just because a microphone exists doesn’t mean that it needs to be given to people who will incite violence and hurt other people, and argue for the removal of civil rights from certain groups of people,” she said.
Crose works at a cybersecurity startup where she’s a member of a team that deals with incident response on the company’s hardware product, according to TripWire. She’s putting the finishing touches on the technology, Business Insider reported.
