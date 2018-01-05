A Chicago to Hong Kong United flight was grounded in Anchorage when a passenger smeared feces in two bathrooms on the plane, police say.
National

Passenger caught ‘smearing feces everywhere’ on Chicago to Hong Kong flight, police say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

January 05, 2018 12:40 PM

Passengers on this United flight got an unpleasant surprise on their journey from Chicago to Hong Kong, according to police.

United Airlines flight 895 had to be grounded in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday night — hours and hours before reaching its final destination in China — due to a “disruptive passenger,” the airline told NBC.

But “disruptive” is putting it mildly: The passenger was “smearing feces everywhere,” police at Ted Stevens International Airport told KTVA. His excrement was spread throughout two of the bathrooms on board the plane, and the man had even taken off his shirt and tried to shove it into one of the plane’s toilets, airport police said.

As the plane made its unplanned landing in Alaska, the man cooperated with the flight crew and sat in his seat, KTVA reports.

The plane made its emergency landing in Anchorage just before 6:30 p.m. local time, according to data from FlightAware, a live flight tracking website. There were more than seven hours left in the planned 16-hour flight when the emergency landing had to be made.

Officials grounded the Boeing 777 overnight to perform maintenance and clean up the plane, KTVA reports.

The identity of the man who caused the disturbance has not been released, KTUU reports, but he cooperated with airport police and FBI agents who questioned him after the plane landed in Anchorage. The man was not arrested, but was taken to a nearby hospital to undergo a mental evaluation. No charges have been filed.

No one was injured during the incident, KTUU reports.

After putting up the passengers in Anchorage hotels overnight, United told NBC that the airline is now “working to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

