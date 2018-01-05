Lead Democrat slams GOP assaults on Trump-Russia probes

The top Senate Democrat investigating Donald Trump’s Russia ties says he believes mounting Republican assaults on federal inquiries into the matter are “a lot of bluster” and only indicate that probers “are getting closer and closer to connecting the dots.”
In an interview with McClatchy, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner also said comments attributed to ousted White House adviser Steve Bannon in a new book undercut Republicans seeking to curtail the investigations. Author Michael Wolff quoted Bannon as saying that Trump’s campaign chairman, eldest son and son-in-law engaged in “treasonous” behavior by meeting with a Russian lawyer offering “dirt” about Hillary Clinton.
The June 2016 meeting, which Trump’s son Donald Jr. has said was brief and went nowhere, raised the specter that the Kremlin was seeking to illegally help his campaign.
Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he based his comments about the investigative progress mainly on the public record showing an unprecedented level of contacts between a foreign government – “a potential adversary” – and a U.S. political campaign. U.S. intelligence agencies said in a declassified report released in January 2017 that the Russians, with email hacks and social media attacks, sought to disrupt America’s democratic system and ultimately, to help Trump win the White House.
“There’s a lot of dissembling going on, and some of Mr. Trump’s allies are doing everything they can to try to change the topic or obfuscate,” Warner said, adding that Republicans are “throwing everything they can against the wall and seeing what sticks.”
Warner’s pushback comes amid rapid-fire rhetorical salvos echoing across the nation’s capital from Trump, who told the New York Times 16 times during a recent interview that there was “no collusion” between his campaign and the Russians, and congressional Republicans threatening to shutter the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation and challenging the criminal inquiry of Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller; some of them have charged that the Mueller investigation is biased, citing anti-Trump comments in emails from a top FBI agent who has since been removed from the probe.
In addition to Mueller’s investigation and that of the Senate Intelligence Committee, two other congressional panels are looking into possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s campaign effort.
Mueller and his team have obtained guilty pleas from two former Trump foreign policy advisers, both of whom are cooperating with investigators, and secured criminal indictments against former campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy for unrelated charges apparently aimed at pressuring them to become government witnesses. This week, Manafort sued Mueller and the Justice Department, saying the special counsel is exceeding his authority by pursuing matters unconnected to the campaign.
In addition, in an op-ed in the Washington Examiner on Thursday, two conservative House Republicans called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to step down so Trump could name a new attorney general. Sessions recused himself from overseeing the investigation due to his own Russia contacts, and it was his Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who appointed Mueller after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last May. Rosenstein has defended Mueller against the Republican attacks.
The New York Times reported that Trump directed his top White House lawyer in early 2016 to stop Sessions from withdrawing from the investigation and was furious when Sessions did so anyway because he wanted an attorney general who would protect him.
In December, Warner took to the Senate floor to denounce calls for Mueller’s dismissal, cautioning that any attempt to dismiss him "has the potential to provoke a constitutional crisis."
“I thought we needed to put a bright line down,” Warner said in the interview this week.
Warner also questioned why Trump campaign officials, including Trump, didn’t alert the FBI about the Russian lawyer’s outreach or any other attempt they were aware of by a foreign government to influence the election. He pointed to a Times report last week revealing that in May 2016, a Trump campaign adviser confided to an Australian diplomat that he’d received a Russian offer to share “thousands” of stolen emails embarrassing to presidential frontrunner Clinton. Two months later, after seeing Internet postings of leaked Democratic emails, Australian officials reported the episode to the FBI, helping to trigger the bureau’s investigation of Russia’s election interference, the Times said.
“If you’ve got the Australian ambassador thinking this was important enough we ought to report it to the FBI, if you’ve got Steve Bannon thinking these kinds of contacts should be reported to the FBI … I think it would be reasonable to expect that somebody who was playing by the book would report these kinds of contacts or acknowledge a foreign government’s intervention in our electoral process,” Warner said.
Given that even former Trump political guru Bannon found the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower to be improper, Warner said he questions how anyone “looking for the truth could … walk away from these investigations.”
Republicans also have sought to discredit the FBI inquiry because the bureau was assisted by a retired British intelligence agent whom a Washington consulting firm hired to gather opposition research about Trump – first with funding from a conservative Republican and later from Clinton’s Democratic campaign and the Democratic National Committee.
But Warner said allegations in the dossier, which quotes multiple sources close to the Kremlin as describing collaboration between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign, are “very damning” and that the committee has made progress toward substantiating some of them.
“I don’t know how you ever remove the cloud from this presidency without the allegations in the dossier being put to rest, either proven or disproven,” he said.
During the wide-ranging 35-minute interview Thursday in his Senate office, Warner also said:
–He is "interested in pursuing" questions swirling around the relationships between Deutsche Bank and Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner; each of their real estate businesses has borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars from the German bank. Deutsche Bank was fined $630 million last year for its role in a separate $10 billion Russian money-laundering scheme. But Warner stressed that most of this work would be done by Mueller’s office, given that it involves examining whether criminal laws were broken.
–Additional information about Russia's interference from social media giant Facebook has not yet produced evidence that Russian trolls engaged in sophisticated targeting of voters in Michigan, Wisconsin or Pennsylvania, where narrow victories catapulted Trump to the White House, though Warner said he believes the panel still doesn't have "the whole story."
–Russia's cyberattacks aimed at fomenting discord prior to elections in the United States, Britain, France and the Netherlands last year brought the Kremlin "a huge return" for less than half the roughly $80 million cost of a single F-35 fighter jet.
