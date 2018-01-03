She was born on the hood of car after a police chase. It was quite a misunderstanding

0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter Pause

1:50 Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit

0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

0:50 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it

5:00 Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

1:25 Albertsons opens new convenience store.

1:33 Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning