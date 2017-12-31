5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, responding to domestic disturbance call, authorities say

More Videos

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 0:41

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

Pause
5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

New Year's Eve 2016: The night GlowTato came to life 3:05

New Year's Eve 2016: The night GlowTato came to life

Leon Rice said Broncos were 'scrapping, hustling' way to win 2:05

Leon Rice said Broncos were 'scrapping, hustling' way to win

Struggling family enjoys the holidays in its own home through CATCH program 2:31

Struggling family enjoys the holidays in its own home through CATCH program

Watch the first trailer for 'Ocean's 8,' an all-female twist on the heist comedy 2:32

Watch the first trailer for "Ocean's 8," an all-female twist on the heist comedy

Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run 1:10

Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

Frank Myers' friends didn't want this veteran and neighbor to be forgotten 2:01

Frank Myers' friends didn't want this veteran and neighbor to be forgotten

  • 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

    Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch.

Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. KMGH via AP Meta Viers/McClatchy
Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. KMGH via AP Meta Viers/McClatchy

National

5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, responding to domestic disturbance call, authorities say

By CHRISTOPHER MELE

The New York Times

December 31, 2017 08:20 AM

Five deputies were shot, one fatally, after they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Sunday morning in a suburb of Denver, officials said.

The gunman was shot by deputies and was “believed to be deceased,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Two civilians were also shot by the suspect, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting occurred in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, about 15 miles south of Denver.

Three of the wounded were taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colorado, with injuries that were not critical, Linda Watson, a hospital spokeswoman, said in a phone interview. She declined to say if the wounded were civilians or members of law enforcement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another four were taken to Littleton Adventist Hospital in Littleton, Colorado, Alyssa Parker, a hospital spokeswoman, said in a phone interview. She could not say how serious the injuries were.

Family members of one of the wounded deputies, Jeff Pelle, rushed from their homes in Northern Colorado to the hospital after getting word that he had been shot.

Pelle was in visible pain when his family saw him in the intensive care unit after he emerged from surgery, his sister, Shanna Jessen, said in a phone interview. She said he seemed less concerned with his condition than with how his two young nephews had taken the news that their uncle had been shot.

Jessen described her younger brother as a broad-shouldered former football player who was “built like Superman” with a sensitive “marshmallow heart.”

Jessen said that he had been shot under the armpit and that the bullet had traveled down his torso to his hip. She said he was doing “remarkably well” after surgery.

“He’s talking,” she said. “He’s in a lot of pain.”

He comes from a law enforcement family. Pelle’s father, Joe, is the longtime sheriff of Boulder County, Colorado. Jessen said her brother had been in law enforcement for about seven years, and he had been looking forward to celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

In a statement on Twitter, Joe Pelle and his wife, Stephanie, said, “Our hearts ache for all those involved, and we are not only praying for Jeff’s recovery, but for the recovery of everyone involved, and for the family of the fallen deputy.”

The shooting occurred after deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance around 5:15 a.m. at the Copper Canyon Apartments on County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

In updating its Facebook page with the news that a deputy had died, the Sheriff’s Office changed its profile image to a badge with a black band across it.

A motorcade of law enforcement vehicles escorted a hearse from the Littleton hospital.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences on Twitter, adding, “We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all!”

The Sheriff’s Office said an emergency shelter for people displaced from their homes was opening at the East Ridge Recreation Center, which features meeting rooms and two gymnasiums, among other amenities.

A spokeswoman for the center, Jamie Noebel, said in a telephone interview that the center had received a “handful” of residents and was prepared to house people overnight if necessary.

“We just want to be that safe place,” she said.

The Denver office of the FBI said on Twitter that it was monitoring the situation.

The Copper Canyon Apartments website describes its homes as some of the “friendliest apartments in Highlands Ranch,” minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment in Denver.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 0:41

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

Pause
5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

New Year's Eve 2016: The night GlowTato came to life 3:05

New Year's Eve 2016: The night GlowTato came to life

Leon Rice said Broncos were 'scrapping, hustling' way to win 2:05

Leon Rice said Broncos were 'scrapping, hustling' way to win

Struggling family enjoys the holidays in its own home through CATCH program 2:31

Struggling family enjoys the holidays in its own home through CATCH program

Watch the first trailer for 'Ocean's 8,' an all-female twist on the heist comedy 2:32

Watch the first trailer for "Ocean's 8," an all-female twist on the heist comedy

Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run 1:10

Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

Frank Myers' friends didn't want this veteran and neighbor to be forgotten 2:01

Frank Myers' friends didn't want this veteran and neighbor to be forgotten

  • Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

    The Stricker family’s “Winter Wonderland” in Centennial, Colo. was a winner in the Denver Post’s 2015 Holiday Lights Contest and they continue to deck out the house for the holidays each year. This year, they noticed some of their decorations were disturbed and surveillance footage of their front yard revealed that three people had pulled up to the house and began ripping apart some of the decorations.

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

View More Video