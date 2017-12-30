Sharks are dying of ‘cold shock,’ and other signs of just how frigid it is out there

More Videos 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland Pause 10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 5:24 They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs? 1:31 Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:54 Mother reacts to son's killing by police 2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 3:46 Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life 3:05 New Year's Eve 2016: The night GlowTato came to life Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch boiling water turn to snow As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

