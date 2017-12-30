A dog ‘mauled’ an ‘unattended’ toddler at an adoption event. Should it be euthanized?

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

The Stricker family’s “Winter Wonderland” in Centennial, Colo. was a winner in the Denver Post’s 2015 Holiday Lights Contest and they continue to deck out the house for the holidays each year. This year, they noticed some of their decorations were disturbed and surveillance footage of their front yard revealed that three people had pulled up to the house and began ripping apart some of the decorations.