Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 2:35 Face transplant patient meets donor's widow 0:32 Watch it: Apparent meteor streaks across Phoenix sky 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 2:10 Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey 1:05 Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU 1:32 How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise 0:19 What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Five alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. St. Louis Fire Department

Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. St. Louis Fire Department