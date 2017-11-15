Former NFL player’s prison release nears, and the son he wanted dead will be waiting

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 2:10 Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey 0:19 What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above 0:29 The perfect onside kick that helped Boise State beat Colorado State 13:09 Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance 6:32 Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players 13:37 Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force 4:45 For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth 1:32 How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague Video Link copy Embed Code copy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

