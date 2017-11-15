What was the deafening #BAMABOOM? NASA has no idea - but Alabamians have some guesses

2:10 Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey Pause

0:19 What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above

0:29 The perfect onside kick that helped Boise State beat Colorado State

13:09 Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance

6:32 Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players

13:37 Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force

1:32 How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise

4:45 For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth

1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague