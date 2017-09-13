Residents are evacuated from the powerless Hollywood Hills Nursing Home, 1200 N 35th Ave., on Wednesday morning.
National

6 dead at Florida nursing home without AC after Irma, others evacuated

By Caitlin Ostroff and David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 13, 2017 8:32 AM

Six Hollywood nursing home residents died Wednesday morning in a building left without air conditioning after Irma blasted South Florida, according to Police Chief Tom Sanchez.

Hollywood police have begun a criminal investigation into the deaths at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, 1200 N 35th Ave. Sanchez said precautionary checks would be done on Hollywood’s 42 other nursing homes.

With the assistance of Memorial Healthcare System — Memorial Regional Hospital is across the street — officers and firefighters evacuated 115 people from the center and Larkin Community Hospital. Another 18 are being evacuated from Larkin’s behavioral health services facility Wednesday. Concerned family members can call 954-265-3000 to check on their relatives.

Flora Mitchell, a 61-year-old Hollywood resident, came down to the center to find her sister around noon Wednesday. Sweat dripping from her for head, she said she'd been trying to get information from first responders to no avail. Her 58-year-old sister had been here 10 years. She can't talk or walk.

"I don't know if my sister is living,” Mitchell said. “Nobody’s telling us nothing."

One resident of the nursing home already was dead when police got a call at 4 a.m. The National Weather Service’s tracking in Hollywood put the temperature at 80 to 82 degrees overnight with a heat index of 85 to 90 after a Tuesday afternoon high temperature of 90 and a peak heat index of 99.

Hollywood Public Affairs Director Raelin Storey said there is no official cause of death yet, but a number were having resperitory issues.

Like many places in South Florida, the nursing home has been without power since being whipped by tropical storm winds with hurricane gusts on the edge of Hurricane Irma. Kitchen worker Jean Lindor said the center had power from a generator to cook meals, but no air conditioning.

At least one lawsuit alleging negligence by The Rehabilitation Center is pending. A 2016 suit alleges, “the staff and employees failed to develop a proper care plan and properly monitor and supervise the care and treatment provided to Lillian Fuller in order to prevent her from suffering the development and deterioration of infections and sepsis and suffering the development and deterioration of dehyration.”

Fuller, 71, no longer lives at the center.

The state corporate registration for The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, LLC lists South Miami Dr. Jack Michel — the president, director and agent of Larkin Community Hospital — as the company’s manager.

While a nursing home has been at that location nearly 50 years, the Rehabilitation Center’s name and registration are only two years old. Larkin bought what was then called Hollywood Hills Nursing Home and Hollywood Pavilion Hospital in a 2015 bankruptcy auction after fallout from Medicare fraud convictions sunk both facilities.

This article will be updated as more is available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559

