‘Don’t Tase me, I’m pregnant!’: She says a police officer ignored her pleas

More Videos 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence Pause 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 3:30 Skipping the White House: Standing Pats (Be Patriots) 1:49 Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan 0:13 Here's where the Northern Lights will be visible this week 0:50 Freak Alley Gallery: Poised for change 2:27 'We've been managing salmon wrong for about 125 years' 2:52 How this man started the art-decorated Boise alley known as Freak Alley Gallery 1:19 Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 0:55 Hey, cyclists, here are the Idaho bike laws you should be following Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman A witness who watched and filmed part of a confrontation between Pass Christian police officers and a Pass Christian woman says the woman walked away to de-escalate the tense situation. The witness said the officer came after the woman, wrestled her to the ground and used a stun gun to subdue her. The witness said the woman was yelling “Wait, wait, wait, I’m pregnant, I’m pregnant” to the officer to keep her from slamming her to the ground. A witness who watched and filmed part of a confrontation between Pass Christian police officers and a Pass Christian woman says the woman walked away to de-escalate the tense situation. The witness said the officer came after the woman, wrestled her to the ground and used a stun gun to subdue her. The witness said the woman was yelling “Wait, wait, wait, I’m pregnant, I’m pregnant” to the officer to keep her from slamming her to the ground. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

A witness who watched and filmed part of a confrontation between Pass Christian police officers and a Pass Christian woman says the woman walked away to de-escalate the tense situation. The witness said the officer came after the woman, wrestled her to the ground and used a stun gun to subdue her. The witness said the woman was yelling “Wait, wait, wait, I’m pregnant, I’m pregnant” to the officer to keep her from slamming her to the ground. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com