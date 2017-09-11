The beach was closed because of the hurricane. This man went in the water anyway

More Videos 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence Pause 1:00 In honor of 9/11: A Moving Tribute from Boise to Caldwell 2:58 Tour an Idaho fish hatchery 2:21 DACA rally in Boise draws nearly 1,000 supporters 0:55 Cyclists don't have to stop at a stop sign in Idaho 2:54 Week 3 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:48 Downtown Boise housing is booming 4:55 Harsin looks ahead after loss to WSU 1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake? 0:20 We're seeing less smoke in Boise -- here's where it's coming from Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Swimmer tries to go into Hurricane Irma waves, for some reason A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted all the way down to 2nd Ave. Pier before emerging. A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted all the way down to 2nd Ave. Pier before emerging. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted all the way down to 2nd Ave. Pier before emerging. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com