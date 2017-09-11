More Videos

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

Cyclists don't have to stop at a stop sign in Idaho

Tour an Idaho fish hatchery

DACA rally in Boise draws nearly 1,000 supporters

Did you miss the Broncos vs. Cougars game? Check out the highlights here

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin after WSU loss: 'We've got to eliminate the turnovers'

'We've been managing salmon wrong for about 125 years'

Watch the sun disappear into smoke over Boise in this time-lapse video

Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes?

Downtown Boise housing is booming

  • Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida

    No Name Key resident Jeff Neidlinger surveys the storm surge coming up to the second story of canal-front homes in his area after Hurricane Irma went through on Sun., Sept. 10, 2017.

National

Dusk-to-dawn curfew in Keys while Air Force, Guard plan ‘disaster mortuary teams’

By Nicholas Nehamas

nnehamas@miamiherald.com

September 11, 2017 6:38 AM

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay has declared a curfew in the Florida Keys between dusk and dawn after devastating Hurricane Irma swept through the island chain.

The curfew is indefinite while damage from heavy winds and flooding is assessed. Meanwhile, no one is allowed into the Keys. Early reports indicated impassable roads and destroyed homes, especially where the damage was worst in the Upper and Middle Keys. “Anyone out after the designates times is subject to arrest,” said a statement released by the sheriff’s office Sunday night. “This curfew is necessary due to the unsafe conditions throughout Monroe County and for security.”

“We don’t have a comprehensive insight into what the damage is,” Florida Director of Emergency Management Bryan Koon said late Sunday. “We will work on those at first light. I don’t have any numbers on fatalities at this point.”

But Monroe County’s Emergency Management Director Martin Senterfitt called the destruction a looming “humanitarian crisis” and said the Air Force and National Guard were planning a huge airborne relief mission, including what he called “disaster mortuary teams.”

Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key Sunday morning.

