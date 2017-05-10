Republicans: No outside investigation into Russian meddling needed

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Pause 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference 0:36 Russian foreign minister replies to question about Comey firing with 'you are kidding' 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 3:44 Mother details son’s struggle with mental illness 1:16 Rare beer theft leaves owner feeling less than bubbly 0:47 Girl arrives at prom in a coffin Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate