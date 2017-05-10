National

May 10, 2017 9:57 AM

Comey asked for more money for Russia probe just days before he was fired, officials say

By MATTHEW ROSENBERG and MATT APUZZO

The New York Times

WASHINGTON

Days before he was fired, James B. Comey, the former FBI director, asked the Justice Department for a significant increase in money and personnel for the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the presidential election, according to three officials with knowledge of his request.

Comey asked for the resources during a meeting last week with Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who wrote the Justice Department’s memo that was used to justify the firing of the FBI director this week.

Comey then briefed members of Congress on the meeting in recent days.

(This story will be updated.)

Trump on Comey: He was not doing his job

With Henry Kissinger by his side, President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he fired FBI Director James Comey because he "was not doing a good job." Kissinger was the Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under President Richard Nixon.

C-SPAN

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

View More Video

Nation & World Videos