Yes, Americans die without health insurance

Share More Videos 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" Pause 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 5:47 Youth soccer team embraces coach after he comes out as transgender 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 4:10 A closer look at flooding challenges in Eagle, Star 0:35 Flooding in Elmore County washes out roads, forces evacuations 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 3:26 Mark Durcan welcomes Sanjay Mehrohtra to Micron

On May 5, Congressman Raul Labrador told a crowd at a town hall in Lewiston that lack of access to health care doesn't kill people. The crowd erupted in boos and gasps. Tom Hansen Moscow Cares