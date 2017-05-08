Why your next Echo command should be: ‘Disconnect me from the internet’

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Pause

0:41 Surveillance footage shows two men walking away after killing a man with one punch in Las Vegas

0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones

3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools

3:44 Mother details son’s struggle with mental illness

2:19 Youth baseball teams will switch to new, dampened bats this fall

0:18 Rep. Labrador at Lewiston town hall: "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care"

1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week?

1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care"