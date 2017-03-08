He got in a serious car wreck on his way to propose. That didn’t stop him.

It was the eve of the Tennessee couple’s first anniversary, and Kayla King was about to head over to a church for reasons that were a mystery to her at the time.
Then she got a call – her boyfriend, Jamacio Kimble, had crashed his car.
King rushed to the emergency room and luckily found Kimble only had a few scrapes and bruises, according to KHOU. But then she got her second surprise of the night, this one more welcome than the first.
Kimble, hiding the ring under a hospital gown and clearly in some pain, slowly eased himself down on one knee.
“The original plan was, I was going to propose to you in a church, but the table has turned, so...” Kimble said to an already emotional King, trailing off as he got down on his knee.
The tearful King accepted his proposal and the two embraced in a video taken by the bride-to-be’s sister, which was posted to Twitter last week. The video has been retweeted more than 4,000 times and liked more than 10,000 times.
well this night didn't go as expected but it's one heck of a proposal story pic.twitter.com/URMJS28svU— Sidney king (@sidneyking07) March 2, 2017
Originally, Kimble told KHOU that he had the couple’s youth and college career class at the church, where they would have roses, music and the lights off. But when Kimble left baseball practice on the day of the proposal to pick up the flowers, he hit a curve on a slick road wrong and started hydroplaning. He then over corrected and the car hit a utility pole, which crashed through the passenger side’s window.
“If you look at the car, the pole was in my front seat and passenger seat, and I could have died on my way to ask the girl of my dreams to marry me,” Kimble told KHOU. “I was like ‘I could have died not asking that, so while I have breath, I’m going to ask that.’”
“She said yes, that’s all that matters,” Kimble added.
Hiwassee College, the school they both attend, tweeted photos Monday that shows Kimble is out of the hospital and doing fine.
Glad to have @jamyhc11 back on campus today! Thanks @wvlt for following this lovely couple's story pic.twitter.com/8cipCTUVoU— Hiwassee College (@HiwasseeCollege) March 6, 2017
Comments