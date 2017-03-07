This vet couldn’t sue for being fired after deployment — but new laws could change that

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter Pause

1:06 Tree struck by lightning in St. Louis glows red

1:05 Watch a lightning storm on Earth from space

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

0:45 Sticker shock on Boise Schools bond?

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

7:52 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on his improvements and spring practices

4:54 Film tells Bogus Basin's story of 'grit, community'

1:53 Headed to a job fair? Here's the best way to interview.