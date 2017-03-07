Teen had his mother's head in one hand, a knife in the other, sheriff says

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter Pause

5:29 Judgment Day: 9/11 Families to Face Saudis in Court

7:52 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on his improvements and spring practices

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

4:54 Film tells Bogus Basin's story of 'grit, community'

1:53 Headed to a job fair? Here's the best way to interview.

1:40 Boise State gymnasts exemplify what it means to be a student-athlete

1:28 New Boise Police K9 Edo ready for duty

8:30 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin after first spring practice