Marines allegedly shared hundreds of photos of naked colleagues on Facebook

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom Pause

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

3:15 Isabelle teaches you to make a delicious oatmeal cookie

1:28 New Boise Police K9 Edo ready for duty

0:57 Vallivue forces OT in 4A state boys championship but falls to Preston

3:23 Boise rally: Keep public lands public

2:33 Through ovarian cancer, Boise woman learns to accept help

0:22 Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work