More people are adopting old, sick dogs to keep them from dying alone and afraid

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore. Pause

3:15 Isabelle teaches you to make a delicious oatmeal cookie

1:28 New Boise Police K9 Edo ready for duty

0:57 Vallivue forces OT in 4A state boys championship but falls to Preston

3:23 Boise rally: Keep public lands public

2:33 Through ovarian cancer, Boise woman learns to accept help

0:22 Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work

2:16 Eclipse 101: Straight from a Boise State professor to you

5:11 Boise State LB Tanner Vallejo said choosing surgery one of his life's hardest decisions