Hunter mimicked call of wounded animal to lure coyotes. Something much bigger pounced

2:10 4,000 elk, 15 tons of hay per day in one cool, time-lapse video Pause

0:36 Vallivue High, Bishop Kelly basketball players scuffle in playoff game

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

3:45 Idaho's attorney general on how Dietrich football locker room attack was prosecuted

1:28 Stalking brown trout in the Owyhee River

5:02 Watch Idaho Fish and Game move an elk from a city park to the hills

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

1:04 Weiser High School students give basketball team a rousing send-off to state

0:17 GreenBikes are leaving storage, headed to the streets