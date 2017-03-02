She had sex with a homeless man behind a drug store, cops say. That’s not why she was arrested

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift Pause

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

3:45 Idaho's attorney general on how Dietrich football locker room attack was prosecuted

2:46 Get a sneak peek at improvements planned for the Anne Frank Memorial

2:10 4,000 elk, 15 tons of hay per day in one cool, time-lapse video

0:36 Vallivue High, Bishop Kelly basketball players scuffle in playoff game