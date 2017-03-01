Someone willingly posed as Nickelback’s drummer — to buy some new microphones

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character Pause

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

0:57 Sonogram video shows baby flashing a ‘rock on’ sign

0:39 Eagle boy, 8, on retrieving stuck basketball at BSU game: 'Dude, let's go get it'

0:59 Finding ways to learn about climate change

0:17 GreenBikes are leaving storage, headed to the streets

1:21 For Boise State gymnastics, there is nothing more important than team chemistry

2:56 Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist is candidate for Idaho governor