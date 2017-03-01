How Carryn Owens ended up at Trump’s speech to Congress

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech Pause

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

0:59 Finding ways to learn about climate change

0:39 Eagle boy, 8, on retrieving stuck basketball at BSU game: 'Dude, let's go get it'

2:56 Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist is candidate for Idaho governor

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

1:50 Storms damage Purple Sage Farms

0:58 Drone video shows water running over spillway at Lake Oroville

1:40 Meet the Boise mom who designed 'Snowpocalypse' badges for us