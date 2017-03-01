He was paralyzed, then had cancer. After he died, friends gave him one last adventure

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday Pause

2:56 Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist is candidate for Idaho governor

0:59 Finding ways to learn about climate change

0:39 Eagle boy, 8, on retrieving stuck basketball at BSU game: 'Dude, let's go get it'

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

7:01 Leon Rice: "You hate to go out in your last home game like that."

2:10 4,000 elk, 15 tons of hay per day in one cool, time-lapse video

4:20 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

0:11 Recognize this man? Video shows him attempting to break into Boise Bench home.