Widespread sexual harassment, discrimination alleged at Jared and Kay jewelry giant

5:02 Watch Idaho Fish and Game move an elk from a city park to the hills Pause

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

0:59 Finding ways to learn about climate change

0:11 Recognize this man? Video shows him attempting to break into Boise Bench home.

0:27 Planned Parenthood supporters rally outside Labrador speech at Boise Chamber