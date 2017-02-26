Ethics concerns lead second of Trump’s armed services secretary nominees to withdraw

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

1:50 Fruitland's Sammy Eckhart Wins 4th State Wrestling Championship

1:18 Boise aviation company earns FAA approval for night vision commercial flights

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

0:11 Recognize this man? Video shows him attempting to break into Boise Bench home.

2:28 Idaho wineries gets schooled on best pracrices for tasting rooms