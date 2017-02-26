Do you have this apple sauce? Throw it away or return it. It could contain glass

Trader Joe’s is recalling three types of apple sauce because it could contain glass.
Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce and Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce are being recalled at all Trader Joe’s locations, according to a news release from the company.
Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce is being recalled in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.
All potentially affected products have been pulled from store shelves and destroyed as part of the voluntary recall.
Customers who purchased any of the unsweetened apple sauce products are asked to throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.
For more information, call Trader Joe’s customer relations at 626-599-3817 or send an email through the website.
For more information on the products recalled (including expiration dates) go to www.traderjoes.com/announcement/recall-potential-foreign-matter-glass-in-unsweetened-apple-sauce-products.
