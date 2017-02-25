21 injured after car plows through crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, police say

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill' Pause

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament

1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

1:51 Here's how an electric bike works

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

1:24 Simpson's White Clouds Wilderness Odyssey

2:16 Leon Rice: "We're still trying to play for a title"

5:02 Watch Idaho Fish and Game move an elk from a city park to the hills