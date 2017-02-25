This Mako shark's 5,000-mile sprint in just 142 days has scientists in awe

1:51 Here's how an electric bike works Pause

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament

0:50 The White House says transgender policies best left to the states

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

2:39 A transgender student’s ‘courageous’ journey to become a Morehead-Cain scholar

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site