Kansas shooting likely to test what Trump views as a hate crime

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

2:02 Buses collide on Bogus Basin Road

1:24 Simpson's White Clouds Wilderness Odyssey

0:11 Recognize this man? Video shows him attempting to break into Boise Bench home.