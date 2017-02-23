Is your online neighborhood group watchful — or racist?

The way she saw it, she was just being vigilant, looking out for her neighbors and protecting against possible crime, when she saw a young black man walking down her block near 81st and Oak streets in Waldo.

She’s not racist, the aggrieved woman insists.

“Eighty-nine percent of my friends are African-American,” said the woman, who is white and declined to give her name. “I was raised in a black foster home. I was married to an African-American, black man for 30 years, 15 years after that with another black person.”

Concerned that the young man might be up to no good (her neighbor’s home had recently been burglarized), she followed and photographed him from her vehicle, posting on a Facebook neighborhood page to alert her neighbors. Only later did she learn that 27-year-old Brandon Robins had been in the neighborhood to pick up his son and stepdaughter from school.

His subsequent arrest on a traffic warrant sparked a social media outcry from members of the Waldo Tower Homes Association, which ended up raising money to help with his legal fees.

“I was only trying to look out for my neighbors,” the watchful woman said. “I’ve been called every name you can think of to call somebody who you think is prejudiced.”

Another word may also come to mind: digilantism.

The term for digital, online vigilantism gained prominence following the thousands of false leads generated on social media sites such as Reddit and 4Chan after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three people and injured more than 260.

Before brothers Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev were identified as the bombers, amateur sleuths eager to help police pored over cellphone photos to identify “suspicious” characters. Almost all of the identifications were wrong.