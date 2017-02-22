Trump expected to revoke Obama transgender bathroom directive

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test Pause

0:55 Months before guilty plea, Boisean insisted on innocence in Table Rock Fire

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:36 Vallivue High, Bishop Kelly basketball players scuffle in playoff game

1:38 Charlotte Hirata remembers life at Minidoka Relocation Center

0:46 Watch avalanche descend on snowmobilers