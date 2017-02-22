ATF filled secret bank account with millions from shadowy cigarette sales, records show

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

0:46 Watch avalanche descend on snowmobilers

0:55 Months before guilty plea, Boisean insisted on innocence in Table Rock Fire

1:38 Charlotte Hirata remembers life at Minidoka Relocation Center

0:56 Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd announces Paylocity will build at TM Crossing

1:55 Rachel Perez talks about ECT for bipolar disorder

4:32 Boiseans honor Marilyn Shuler with words and song

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education