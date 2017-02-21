A lethal shooting at the U.S.-Mexico border divides the Supreme Court

3:11 Dig In: Wake up and smell the compost Pause

0:32 Watch Boise's Pennington sink game-winning 3-pointer

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:52 How VRigami's software works