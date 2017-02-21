New York City cow escapes slaughterhouse before being captured by police

A cow escaping a slaughterhouse led New York City Police Department officers on a caper through Queens before it was tranquilized and captured early Tuesday afternoon.
The cow, which led police officers on a chase for about two hours through the borough, was first spotted by witnesses near Archer Boulevard and 146th Street, according to NYPD police.
The bovine then proceeded to evade the city’s officers, ducking past them and under yellow caution tape as they followed the cow in their vehicles through the streets of the city, NBC New York reported.
According to NBC New York, the cow had slowed down by about 12:15 p.m., and officers finally tranquilized the animal in a residential backyard on 158th Street shortly thereafter. The station reported that the cow’s legs were tied together to stop it from mounting another escape.
CBS News reported that the cow had come from a nearby slaughterhouse, and it was the third time in 14 months that a cow had gone loose on the streets of Queens.
The two previous cows had escaped in January and April of last year: A cow named Freddie had escaped one day before it was set to be slaughtered, and another cow named Frank Lee was rescued by TV comedian Jon Stewart after it too escaped a few months later and was captured on a CUNY campus.
The ongoing cow chase quickly captivated social media watchers with the hashtag #CowStandoff2017:
#CowStandoff2017 was everything I didn't know I needed.— Earth To Janine (@jay9_trooper) February 21, 2017
THE COW IS RUNNING DOWN THE STREET pic.twitter.com/UDgXqQYFVh— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 21, 2017
The cow is in custody. And I'm not sure there is a better metaphor for America in this moment than this. pic.twitter.com/KVU4xfyQMf— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) February 21, 2017
