Before Obamacare, a cancer survivor struggled for insurance. Will it happen again?

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth Pause

3:40 Cancer survivor talks about life before Obamacare

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:32 All-woman officials crew makes Idaho history at 5A state basketball final

1:45 Parking in downtown Boise: "I'm willing to pay more for a spot that's closer."

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:55 Rachel Perez talks about ECT for bipolar disorder

4:32 Boiseans honor Marilyn Shuler with words and song