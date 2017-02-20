Sessions letter from last year shows new DHS orders have long history

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

4:32 Boiseans honor Marilyn Shuler with words and song

2:32 All-woman officials crew makes Idaho history at 5A state basketball final

2:54 Indivisible Idaho delivers petition calling for town meeting

1:16 The Fairmont Falcons talk about their team

6:06 Sen. Risch discusses Russian probe

2:02 Idaho AG Lawrence Wasden describes the Yantis shooting scene

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates