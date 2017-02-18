Despite high scores, NBA Dunk Contest falls flat for most fans

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do? Pause

1:05 Boise, Nampa firefighters shave their heads in support of 8-year-old fighting cancer

1:02 Mercedes-Benz: Easy Driver

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

0:31 It's a 10: 4 Years of Awful Hair

0:31 GoDaddy.com: The Internet Wants You

0:16 Wonderful Pistachios: Ernie Gets Physical

1:01 Proactiv With Olivia Munn: Towel Drop