First ‘Dreamer’ protected by Obama’s DACA order arrested in Trump immigration raid

2:24 How Boise police respond to hate crimes Pause

1:32 Press Secretary says press should focus more on leaks than Flynn's resignation

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

0:51 The day Idaho's Teton Dam broke

0:08 Instant horse racing: What the machine looks like

2:50 Peek inside Velma Morrison's Boise home, hear the YMCA's plans

1:39 The aftermath of Idaho's Teton Dam collapse

1:23 Truckstop.com now hiring in Boise

0:17 Horse rescued from Eagle pool