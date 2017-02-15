Russian diplomat was under scrutiny for US election meddling. He denies any role.

0:51 The day Idaho's Teton Dam broke Pause

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:08 Instant horse racing: What the machine looks like

2:24 How Boise police respond to hate crimes

1:23 Truckstop.com now hiring in Boise