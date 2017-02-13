Dairy farmers rally against deporting immigrants and say it will mean jobs for robots

Hans Nederend, the third-generation owner of Nederend Dairy near Marsing, mostly employs Latino immigrants for a simple reason: Idaho-born workers don’t want the jobs.

Idaho’s worker pool evaporated as the state’s unemployment rate fell to a meager 3.7 percent, causing worker shortages in agriculture as well as hospitality, construction and food manufacturing. But Nederend said the high number of immigrant workers — which the Idaho Dairymen’s Association estimates make up more than 85 percent of the state’s 8,300 dairy employees — is driven by more than economics.

“These are jobs only immigrants will do,” Nederend said. “That’s just a fact.”

50 percent Share of foreign-born workers in Idaho who are undocumented, according to a 2012 University of Idaho study

Nederend needs more immigrant workers, not fewer, he said. That’s why he and dairy owners across the nation would struggle to meet demand for milk if President Donald Trump makes good on a campaign promise to deport up to 11.3 million undocumented immigrants. He launched a petition distributed by the dairymen’s association with the hope or bringing the industry’s labor plight to Idaho’s Republican lawmakers, Mike Simpson and Raul Labrador in the U.S. House and Jim Risch and Mike Crapo in the Senate. More than 2,400 have signed the petition, which organizers hope spurs the lawmakers to make noise on their behalf in Washington D.C.

“If something on immigration reform doesn’t get done soon, I fear these family businesses that rely on immigrant labor could drastically be affected,” he said.

The Idaho sectors most reliant on foreign labor are agriculture, hospitality, maintenance and construction. Philip Watson, U of I associate professor of agricultural economics

Idaho farmers and the GOP have been longtime advocates for boosting the nation’s worker visa programs.