US sailors listed as missing after 1944 ship disaster may not be missing after all

2:05 Hate crimes carry 'different harm' than other crimes Pause

1:38 Former Boise State TE battling cancer

2:24 How Boise police respond to hate crimes

2:32 Treasure Magazine : Valentine's Day with The Chocolat Bar

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates

2:11 Nick Duncan: "I love my team and they always have my back."

3:04 3 challenges to prosecuting hate crimes at the federal level

2:34 Prosecuting hate crimes in Idaho

2:04 New treatment: A "magic" magnet for Treasure Valley kids with severe scoliosis