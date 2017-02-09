They argued over sex. He aimed for the mattress, but she was shot in the butt.

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

0:49 White House: Fired acting attorney general was "defiant"

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

3:29 Policing the fashion from Trump's inauguration day

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions

2:52 Looking for Valentine's Day ideas? Check out this fun and friendly wine shop in Meridian