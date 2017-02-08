California water venture tied to Trump sees prospects rise after years of setbacks

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority Pause

1:15 Boise's ValleyRide bus service by the numbers

1:45 Gov. Otter addresses immigration, refugee ban

0:29 Bishop Kelly girls eye third straight district title

5:29 How to identify, cover or remove toxic yew bushes

1:18 Don Lineberry on recovering from meth addiction

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:31 Rocky Mountain boys eke out wild, overtime win at Mountain View