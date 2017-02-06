Patriots’ Super Bowl win earns one fan a date with tennis star Genie Bouchard

1:15 Boise's ValleyRide bus service by the numbers Pause

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

0:42 VIDEO: Puppy recovers after being shot 18 times

3:09 Woman who lost 150 pounds shows off new cookbook

2:11 First half Super Bowl highlights of a Patriots fan