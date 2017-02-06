It’s not just what you eat but when you eat that affects your heart

0:59 Holding tight to her new homeland Pause

2:11 First half Super Bowl highlights of a Patriots fan

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

1:15 Boise's ValleyRide bus service by the numbers

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority

1:33 Johnson on faith-healing, tax committees